Panic stations grips Harare City Council bosses

PANIC has gripped Harare City Council, with senior executives desperate to secure their positions following the release of a damning commission of inquiry report on the operations of the local authority.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a five-member team led by retired High Court judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, to investigate the operations of the municipality.

During hearings, the commission uncovered extensive corruption and mismanagement, with senior officials and some councillors cited as the chief culprits.

Among the findings was that the town clerk was earning US$27 000 monthly, which could rise to US$30 000 with perks, while the lowest-paid executive was earning US$15 000 monthly against poor service delivery.

City directors, who allegedly had “no payslips,” spent US$124 000 on luxury foreign trips, in addition to US$1 million on top-of-the-range vehicles during the election period.

It emerged that the huge perks were not approved by the Local Government Board.

Cheda confirmed to the media that the report detailed serious concerns regarding the conduct of certain senior Harare City Council (HCC) officials while presenting the report to Mnangagwa.

“The findings of this commission point towards necessary leadership renewal at Harare City Council,” a local government official familiar with the process said.

A council official said, “There is panic in council with some managers, who were exposed for corruption all over the place in search of supernatural powers to survive a shake-up.”

Combined Harare Residents Association director, Reuben Akilli, said heads must roll at the municipality as residents were paying the price for maladministration and corruption.

“Firstly, we expect the President to put local government reform on the legislative agenda of the tenth Parliament, considering issues that emanated at the commission are symptomatic of the failure of our local government system,” he said

“The procedures (for) dismissal of elected officials are set in the Constitution of Zimbabwe; there are grounds for dismissal, hence we expect respect for these provisions.

“If they are workers found on the wrong side of the law, the elected officials must make resolutions for their dismissal guided by the labour laws of the country.”

Akilli said they expected the recommendations of the report would help to strengthen the institution of local governance.

Harare Residents Trust coordinator Precious Shumba said they were expecting sweeping changes at Harare Town House.

“There is a need for the removal of top managers in Grade Three and allow more professional junior staff to clean up the city,” Shumba stressed.

“Harare City Council has operated without substantive directors in most strategic positions.

“We are expecting sweeping changes to the governance architecture at the City of Harare…all those implicated in corruption be it councillors or managers, should be shown the exit door.”

HCC officials have been mum about the commission as they awaited directives from Mnangagwa.

While presenting the commission of inquiry report, Cheda noted mayor Jacob Mafume’s commitment to combating corruption within the local authority.

Mafume was described as a “lone wolf” in fighting corruption.

Mnangagwa recently praised Mafume, adding that he would remain in his post forever.

The collapse of service delivery in Harare is severe, with cholera also now endemic because of the water supply and sanitation crisis, as well as frequent sewer blockages leading to raw sewage flowing onto the streets, contaminating water sources.