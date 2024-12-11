Outrage as Wadyajena shortlisted for ZACC role

Spread the love

In a move that has sparked public debate, former parliamentarian Justice Mayor Wadyajena has been shortlisted for a commissioner position at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), an agency where he once faced arrest.

Wadyajena, a former chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on land and agriculture, is no stranger to controversy. In 2022, he was arrested by ZACC on allegations of fraud involving US$5 million (R84 million) alongside four officials from the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco), the nation’s largest cotton producer. The charges stemmed from allegations of misappropriating funds meant for the procurement of agricultural inputs.

His arrest by ZACC, although not resulting in a conviction, remains a point of contention as observers debate the implications of appointing someone previously entangled in legal battles to the country’s top anti-graft body.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission plays a pivotal role in the country’s efforts to curb graft, which has long plagued its institutions and economy. As one of the shortlisted candidates, Wadyajena’s potential appointment underscores the complexities of balancing experience, political connections, and public trust in filling such high-stakes positions.

The final decision on the appointments is expected to be announced soon, with the spotlight firmly on whether Wadyajena will secure a place at the helm of Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption efforts.

