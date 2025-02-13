Opposition Lobby for Mafume’s Belvedere’s Mansion Converted Into Drug Rehabilitation Centre

Spread the love

AN opposition political outfit, Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) has called for the conversion of the controversial property belonging to Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume into a drug rehabilitation centre.

LEAD president, Linda Masarira this week wrote to retired Justice Maphios Cheda, Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into Harare Urban Planning and Governance outlining her case.

She proposes to convert Mafume’s hostel into a drug rehabilitation centre rather than have it demolished.

“I write to you as a concerned citizen and advocate for social justice, urging the commission to consider an alternative resolution regarding Mayor Jacob Mafume’s unauthorised hostel in Belvedere,” Masarira wrote.

“While I acknowledge the importance of upholding urban planning regulations, I propose that, rather than demolishing the structure, it be repurposed into a government-supported drug rehabilitation centre to address the growing substance abuse crisis in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is currently facing a surge in drug and substance abuse, particularly among the youth.

“Unfortunately, there are very few rehabilitation centres available, and the existing ones are largely inaccessible to low-income individuals”.

After ignoring council regulations in property renovations, Mafume’s Belvedere hostel now faces demolition

Mayor Mafume’s luxurious home funded by shady deals, disregard of council regulations; Harare Commission of Inquiry says

The LEAD president highlighted that the situation has led to increased crime, mental health issues, and the destruction of many young lives.

She argued that instead of demolishing an already-built structure, repurposing it as a rehabilitation centre would provide a cost-effective, socially beneficial, and restorative solution.

Reasons supporting her proposal were also contained in the letter she submitted to the commission on Wednesday.

Among the justifications was that the centre would help ameliorate the effects of drugs and substance misuse scourge.

“This facility could provide detoxification, counselling, mental health support, and vocational training to help reintegrate affected individuals into society.

“Cost-effective utilisation of resources. Instead of spending resources on demolition, the government and private partners could invest in refurbishing the structure for public benefit.

“Public-Private Partnerships for Sustainability. This initiative could be jointly managed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, NGOs, faith-based organisations, and private sector partners specialising in addiction recovery,” Masarira noted.

Further LEAD says the move provides social justice and restorative measures among the public.

“Many young people battling drug addiction end up incarcerated rather than rehabilitated. Establishing a dedicated rehabilitation centre would provide treatment, skills training, and support for reintegration into society.”

The opposition party says the initiative aligns with national and global health strategies to combat drugs and substance misuse.

“This initiative would align with Zimbabwe’s National Drug Master Plan and international best practices that prioritize rehabilitation over punitive measures. I respectfully urge the commission to assess the feasibility of this proposal before proceeding with demolition,” Masarira pleaded. – NewZim

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...