Oppah Muchinguri Represents Zimbabwe at Mozambican Presidential Inauguration

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has travelled to Mozambique to represent President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the inauguration of President-elect Daniel Chapo.

President Mnangagwa is currently on his annual leave, making Muchinguri-Kashiri the nation’s envoy at this significant regional event.

The inauguration, a key moment in Mozambique’s political history, has attracted Heads of State and Government from across the continent. Leaders are gathering to commemorate the democratic transition and the beginning of a new leadership era in the Southern African nation.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy a long-standing relationship rooted in history. During Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, Mozambique provided crucial rear bases for freedom fighters. Over the years, this bond has been reinforced through strong bilateral ties in trade, security, and cultural exchange.

President Chapo is set to become Mozambique’s fifth leader since its independence in 1975. His presidency is widely anticipated to bring fresh opportunities for development and foster stronger regional cooperation within Southern Africa.

Muchinguri-Kashiri’s presence at the ceremony reaffirms Zimbabwe’s commitment to regional solidarity and collaboration within the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The occasion also highlights the enduring friendship between the two countries and their shared aspirations for unity and progress.

Source: The Herald

