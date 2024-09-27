Oliver Mtukudzi’s Daughters Open Up About Childhood Mistreatment by Stepmother Daisy

Spread the love

The late music legend Oliver Mtukudzi’s daughters, Sandra and Selmor, have spoken out about the mistreatment they endured at the hands of their stepmother, Daisy Mtukudzi, during their childhood. The revelations come after Selmor broke down in tears on stage during her performance at the Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts held at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton over the weekend. Selmor’s initial omission from the festival sparked public outrage before she was eventually included in the lineup.

Daisy Mtukudzi has since responded to the incident, expressing shock at Selmor’s emotional display and accusing her of being dramatic and disrespectful.

In a heartfelt interview on the DJ Ollah 7 podcast, Sandra shared painful memories of the neglect and mistreatment she and her sister faced growing up. She recalled being excluded from family activities and vacations, while their stepsiblings, Sam and Samantha, were favored.

“We were always left out of everything. From a young age, we were told to stay behind while the rest of the family went on holiday with Sam and Samantha. We were expected to clean the house while they were away,” Sandra said.

Sandra also recounted a particularly heartbreaking experience where she and her siblings were initially invited to a party but were later excluded. “We were all excited about attending the party, but on the day, only Sam and Samantha were allowed to go. I was given laundry to do while they went off to the party.”

She went on to share a disturbing memory of being forced to share meals with the family dog. “They would cook sadza for our dog, Kwanai, and that’s where my meal would come from too, while the rest of the family enjoyed rice.”

Sandra revealed that when she was just 16 years old, she was left alone in Kwekwe after the rest of the family secretly moved to Norton, leaving her behind without notice.

Both Sandra and Selmor also disclosed that they often had to speak to their father in secret, as their stepmother restricted their communication with him.

The emotional revelations have sparked public sympathy, shedding light on the complex dynamics within the Mtukudzi family and the difficult childhood the two sisters faced under their stepmother’s care.