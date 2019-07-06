Obert Mpofu corruption saga deepens

ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu is a victim of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s insecurities about an impending coup that might remove him from power it has emerged.

A highly placed source in the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation stationed at the Bulawayo State House told this reporter told this publication that Mnangagwa was unease about the power that Mpofu was wielding at Jongwe house.

“The current incidents happening in the party should not shock any student of politics and history, “the source said on Friday. “What you are having now is a situation where Number 1 is occupying that position due to the work done by two key people namely Number 2 (Vice President Chiwenga) and Dr Mpofu. If you commit to memory you will remember that Mpofu chaired all the political proceedings including the Central Committee that fired RG and installed Number 1 as Party President. While the military was engaging RG through mediated government processes under the leadership of Number 2, Mpofu led the political process.

“You will also be aware that Mpofu is a godfather in Matabeleland North hence the speaker of Parliament is credited for chairing a joint sitting that almost impeached RG. Being a student of politics Number 1 is moving swiftly to remove and isolate all those people who implemented the transition to the second republic. He wants to make sure that they pose no threat to him. The mistake that he did at the beginning of his reign was to push the all-powerful Mpofu to HQ. Now he has realized that Mpofu wields more power in the party and he is moving in to pacify that.

“What I assure is that the youths are playing a well-written script meant to deal with perceived enemies on Number 1. The interesting part is that the wife of Cde Sibusiso has been activated via the Anti-Corruption Commission and she will be very instrumental in the operation as it is being unrolled.”

Secretary-General of Ibhetshu lika Zulu Mbuso Fuzwayo said the decision by the ZANU PF Youth League to single out Obert Mpofu shows that there is a hidden hand behind their actions.

“The Youth League can not single out Mpofu as the most corrupt ZANU PF official. Yes, there are allegations but those are just allegations. What the youths should have done is to concede that the whole top hierarchy of their party is corrupt and they submit evidence to ZACC so that the whole top leadership is investigated. Their press conference and ZACC response clearly show that this is not about corruption but some other agendas being pushed.”