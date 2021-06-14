Obert Gutu appointed NPRC spokesperson

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) yesterday appointed former MDC-T vice-president Obert Gutu as its spokesperson and chairperson for its complaints handling, investigations and legal services thematic committee for Harare province.

In a statement yesterday, the NPRC said this was in accordance with the NPRC Act of 2018, which allows it to appoint chairpersons of thematic committees and provincial oversight persons.

“This is in accordance with the NPRC Act section 8(1) of the first schedule to the NPRC Act of 2018 chapter10:32, at the same time harnessing the vast experiences and skills of the new commissioners and the need to serve the citizens of this country,” read the NPRC statement.

Gutu will be deputised by Josephine Shambare while Donwell Dube will chair the research and knowledge management thematic committee deputised by Tinashe Rukuni.

Rukuni will also oversee the conflict prevention and non-recurrence portfolio, while being deputised by Nomaqhawe Gwere, who will also be responsible for victim support, gender and diversity.

Gwere’s deputy will be Lilian Chigwedere. The healing reconciliation and rehabilitation oversight role will be spearheaded by Chiropafadzo Moyo.

Shambare will also oversee the finance, administration and human resources portfolio, deputised by Moyo, while Chekenyere will oversee the resource mobilisation and partnerships portfolio, deputised by Moyo.

The NPRC also appointed 10 commissioners to oversee provinces Donwell Dube (Mashonaland West), Shambare (Mashonaland central), Moyo (Midlands), Rukuni (Masvingo), Golden Chekenyere (Manicaland), Gwere (Matabeleland North), retired justice Sello Masole Nare (Bulawayo), (Matabeleland South), Chigwedere (Mashonaland East) and Gutu (Harare).