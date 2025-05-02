Obasanjo Meets Mnangagwa Amid Regional Peace Efforts

Spread the love

HARARE – Former Nigerian President and renowned African statesman, His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo, paid a courtesy visit to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare today.

The high-level engagement comes as part of Obasanjo’s wider diplomatic efforts in fostering peace and stability across the continent.

Obasanjo is one of the key facilitators of the recently merged Luanda-Nairobi peace process, aimed at resolving the protracted conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The initiative brings together influential African leaders, including Kenyan President William Ruto, who currently chairs the process, alongside former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, and former Central African Republic President Catherine Samba-Panza.

The peace initiative reflects a unified continental push to stabilise the Great Lakes region, which has seen decades of insecurity. While the exact details of Obasanjo’s discussions with President Mnangagwa were not disclosed, diplomatic sources suggest the meeting also touched on regional cooperation and Zimbabwe’s role in supporting continental peacebuilding efforts.

Obasanjo’s visit underscores the ongoing importance of African-led solutions to African challenges, with the leaders involved pledging to use dialogue and diplomacy to end hostilities and promote lasting peace in the DRC.

