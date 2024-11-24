No Turbulence in Government Leadership, Charamba Says

Spread the love

HARARE – Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has dismissed speculation of discord among the country’s top leadership, asserting that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, are united in their focus on governance and improving the lives of Zimbabweans.

Charamba made the remarks in an interview on Friday, stressing that the government’s top echelon remains committed to addressing socio-economic challenges and fulfilling the promises of the ruling Zanu PF party.

“There is no noise in the government cockpit. The president and his deputies are working seamlessly, focusing on issues that matter to the people rather than engaging in politics,” Charamba said.

The comments come amid persistent rumours of factionalism within the ruling party, particularly between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga. These speculations have been fuelled by past events, including perceived rivalries during Zanu PF’s internal succession battles and key policy disagreements.

Charamba, however, rubbished these claims, saying they are “a product of wishful thinking” by opposition groups and detractors.

“This administration is focused on delivering tangible results, not on politicking. Those hoping for divisions within Zanu PF will be disappointed,” Charamba added.

According to Charamba, the government is prioritising key development projects in line with its Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy. He highlighted ongoing efforts in infrastructure development, agriculture, and industrial revitalisation as evidence of the leadership’s unified focus.

“The president and his deputies are working together to ensure progress in energy generation, food security, and job creation. These are the pressing issues, not the gossip being peddled on social media,” he said.

Zimbabwe is grappling with significant economic challenges, including high inflation, currency instability, and unemployment. Despite these difficulties, Charamba argued that the government remains steadfast in its objectives, buoyed by recent improvements in agricultural output and infrastructure investments.

The spokesperson also pointed to recent engagements with international investors and regional bodies as signs of the administration’s commitment to repositioning Zimbabwe on the global stage.

Critics, including opposition parties, have accused the Mnangagwa administration of failing to prioritise reforms that would stabilise the economy and address corruption.

Nelson Chamisa, ex-leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), recently criticised the government for what he described as “window dressing,” claiming that real progress requires addressing systemic governance issues.

As Zimbabwe heads into 2025, the unity of Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, and Mohadi could prove pivotal in navigating political and economic challenges. Charamba’s assurances aim to project an image of stability and focus, but analysts say the administration must address pressing issues such as foreign currency shortages, debt repayment, and political tensions to solidify its legacy.

Observers suggest that maintaining harmony in the leadership ranks will be critical for ensuring the success of large-scale initiatives, such as the Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (ZIRGP) and the ambitious National Development Strategy (NDS1), both of which are key pillars of the Vision 2030 framework.

For now, the government’s official line is clear: no turbulence, just progress.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...