Nkosana Moyo pledges to present best Manifesto for the prople

Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA) leader and former Cabinet minister Nkosana Moyo will next week launch his party’s election manifesto.

In a statement, Moyo, who has rejected calls to join other political forces in a coalition against Zanu PF, said he will also address the country’s debilitating cash crisis at the launch.

“After a year of meeting Zimbabweans from all spheres, listening & learning their pressing challenges, and their call for a NEW political & socio-economic alternative, I’m honoured to officially invite all to the launch of the People’s Agenda manifesto by @APAZimbabwe on 20 June,” said Moyo.

The former minister has been on a whirlwind tour of the country meeting citizens at a personal level in a novel approach to election campaigning in Zimbabwe.

Moyo has rejected calls to join an opposition pre-election pact arguing those coalescing have not “brought any value to anti-Zanu PF politics.”

The former Cabinet minister argued that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration was facing the precipice on July 30 when the general election comes through.

“The clock is ticking. It indeed is time. Something big is happening for Zimbabwe. The political establishment is on self-destruct mode fuelled by greed and selfish intent. On July 30 it’s the People vs. the Politicians,” said Moyo.

Mnangagwa came to power after a bloodless military coup in November last year that former then President Robert Mugabe to resign under duress.

With Zimbabwe having adopted the multi-currency system in 2009 after the dramatic implosion of the local dollar, Moyo said solutions to the country’s problems will not be found in the ruling party.

“If we have managed to bastardise the might and will of the USD, our real problem gets much deeper than the choice of currency we use don’t you think? We address this and more at the #PeoplesAgenda launch on the 20th of June.

“A new Zimbabwe run differently is not going to be attained by the same methods we have used before of patronage and divisiveness. Because a fish rots from the head, have to do better,” he said.

Mnangagwa has pitched his campaign on a strategy that seems to reverse Mugabe’s toxic policies such as the indigenisation as well as anti-western rhetoric that reduced Zimbabwe to an international pariah.

A former World Bank worker, Moyo served as Mugabe’s Industry minister at the turn of the century before leaving his post arguing sharp differences in how the country was being governed.