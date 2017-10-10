Newly appointed cabinet ministers pledges commitment

HARARE – Six of the new cabinet ministers appointed by President Robert Mugabe have pledged to enhance the vision of the President and commandeering by implementing programmes aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans, the economy and various spheres of life.

In interviews soon after the swearing in ceremony at state house the newly appointed ministers said the vision is there from the visionary President Mugabe and what is left for them is to ensure it sees the light of day through different programmes and projects.

Newly appointed Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Retired Major General Happyton Bonyongwe who joined the struggle at age 15, served in the army after the war of independence and went on to head the Intelligence Department in the President’s Office and is an accomplished lawyer in his own right said he is always ready to serve his country whenever requested to do so.

A former ZIPRA combatant and holder of a Bachelor of Accounts Honours Degree from the University of Zimbabwe and an MBA from the Zimbabwe Open University as well as Turin in Italy, Cde Chiratidzo Iris Mabuwa was the first woman serve to as Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce in independent Zimbabwe.

She is the new Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment and she said she will do her best to fulfill her mandate as laid by President Mugabe’s vision.

The new Minister of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Services, Cde Edgar Mbwembwe who was Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said he has an important task to ensure that the tourism sector continues to soar to greater heights as one of Zimbabwe’s foreign currency earners.

The three ministers of state, Thokozile Mathuthu – Matabeleland North, Webster Shamu – Mashonaland West and Dr Paul Chimedza – Masvingo Province were also sworn in.

Cde Cain Mathema who has replaced Minister Tshinga Dube and Ambassador Maboyi Ncube were not present at the swearing in ceremony and may be sworn in at a later date. – ZBC