New twist to Mnangagwa-CIO fallout

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is allegedly cracking a whip against a ZANU PF faction known as the Zezuru mafia through the demotion, suspension and firing of some senior official in the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation new details have emerged.

On Wednesday we reported that there is an ongoing purge in the CIO structures with officers linked to the previous administration being targeted.

A Senior Intelligence personnel from Mashonaland told us that although the operation was seen as a means to reform the intelligence services, the actual issue was tribal factions within ZANU PF fighting each other.

“The current operation happening is codified to seem like it’s a reform of the security structure which passes as a normal thing when there is a change in political administration. But the reality my brother is that there is a deliberate plot to remove people who were promoted during the times when Sydney Sekeramayi was in office as Minister in charge of the security.

“You will recall that he stayed there for a long time and most of ther senior people grew through the ranks from his era. Sekeramayi is seen as the godfather of the Zezuru Mafia and wasclose to becoming Number 1 at some point.

“The current Number 1 being a Karanga is dismantling all the officers who are deemed as being loyal to Sekeramayi because they are seen as runners of the party faction termed the Zezuru mafia. As you may be aware the operation has started and it’s not about to end soon. The current leaders at the helm of the OPC are both from Midlands so it is not surprising that we are seeing this purge happening.?

The officer also added that there is still mistrust in the political administration and hence the purging being done in the military structures which saw some senior officials being retired and exiled to be Ambassadors.