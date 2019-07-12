New Twist To Bulawayo Town Clerk Suspension Saga

The Mayor of Bulawayo, Councillor Solomon Mguni, has reportedly reversed the suspension of the town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube.

Dube was served with a suspension letter by Acting Mayor, Councillor Tinashe Kambarami, for failing to deal with the water crisis and mismanagement of funds allegations.

Speaking to the media, Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, July Moyo, said:

It is very unfortunate. The town clerk was removed in a manner not befitting. The Mayor is out of the country but has reversed the suspension. As government we are pleased with that intervention.

Councillor Kambarami had written a letter dated 10 July 2019 dismissing the town clerk for four allegations that include failure to handle the water crisis, abuse of office, misappropriation of over $4 million of Ward Retention Fund and failure to implement Council resolutions.

This publication posted a video earlier which disclosed a heated argument between Kambarami and Dube over the suspension.

More: ZBC News