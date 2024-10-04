New eGates to Streamline Border Control at R.G. Mugabe Int. Airport

Spread the love

HARARE – The installation of Automated Border Control (ABC) systems, commonly referred to as eGates, is currently underway at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

These high-tech systems will allow travellers with new biometric passports to enter Zimbabwe with minimal human interaction, enhancing both convenience and security.

The eGates will enable passengers to scan their biometric passports and undergo automated identity verification, replacing the need for manual passport checks by border officials. This system is expected to significantly reduce waiting times and improve the efficiency of border control procedures.

The move is part of Zimbabwe’s broader efforts to modernize its airports and enhance international travel experiences. It also aligns with global trends toward more streamlined and secure border management through the use of advanced technologies.

Once fully operational, travellers with biometric passports will be able to pass through immigration by simply scanning their documents and completing the required checks electronically.