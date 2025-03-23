Mzembi’s UK Engagements Linked to Cultural Diplomacy, Not Politics

Spread the love

LONDON – Recent engagements in Europe and the United Kingdom by exiled former Zimbabwean Tourism Minister Dr Walter Mzembi have been confirmed as part of his work with the African Forum for Cultural Diplomacy (AFFCD), an African think tank focused on diplomacy and governance.

Dr Mzembi, who serves as the President of AFFCD, met with various stakeholders, including representatives from the Commonwealth Secretariat, UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pete Vowles, and members of the UK House of Lords during discussions at Chatham House.

The organisation reiterated that AFFCD is not a political party but a pan-African think tank focused on fostering cultural diplomacy across the continent.

In response to speculation linking these engagements to political activities, AFFCD clarified its position, stating:

“Attempts to link these engagements to political efforts elsewhere is not only disingenuous but downright wrong.”

According to a statement issued by AFFCD’s secretariat, the group was established as the African Chapter of an international cultural diplomacy network. It aims to address Africa’s global diplomatic deficit through initiatives such as conflict resolution, mentorship, training, and corporate governance.

Dr Mzembi has been involved with the AFFCD since 2018, following his appointment to champion the Africa Chapter. The think tank has since been registered as a Community Interest Company (CIC) in the UK and is working towards formal recognition across Africa’s 55 nations.

AFFCD describes itself as a platform that brings together African thought leaders regardless of political affiliations, race, or creed, with a mission to advance centre politics, moderation, and inclusivity based on African values.

The organisation also noted that its work is often misinterpreted in the context of Zimbabwean politics, but it remains committed to its mandate of promoting cultural diplomacy and governance solutions for the continent.

