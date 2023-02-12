Mzembi doubts elections’ credibility

Former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has doubted the credibility of the looming elections after the government allegedly banned main Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rallies.

Mzembi further claims that the government is stealing identification documents of Opposition supporters.

“What is the point of holding elections if we are not ready to make them credible.. Banning Opposition rallies and stealing identification documents of Opposition supporters reinforces why they never wanted their structures known in the first place,” Mzembi wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) constituency rally which was scheduled for 11 February at Rowa, Mutare Rural District has been barred by the police.

According to ZRP notice by Chief Superintendent Regulating Authority P. Mbiri of 08 February, it says his office perceives the situation on the ground to be unfavourable for the holding of the rally and therefore it cannot proceed

