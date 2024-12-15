Mystery Fire Ravages Zimbabwe Army Headquarters in Harare

Spread the love

HARARE – A fire broke out early Sunday at the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) headquarters at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare, causing extensive damage to buildings and property, officials confirmed.

The blaze, which erupted at approximately 2:50 AM, was brought under control by firefighters who quickly responded to the scene, according to ZNA spokesperson Colonel Alphios Makotore. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of December 15, 2024. Firefighters were dispatched and managed to contain the blaze. No casualties have been reported at the barracks,” said Makotore in a statement.

He added that investigations into the cause of the fire would commence soon, with further updates to be provided as more information becomes available.

Presidency spokesperson George Charamba also weighed in on the incident through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the significant extent of the destruction. “Damage to buildings and other valuable property was extensive,” Charamba wrote.

The Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, formerly known as KG6, serves as a critical military installation in the capital. Authorities have yet to disclose whether the fire disrupted any military operations or if classified materials were affected.

This is a developing story, and more details are expected as investigations progress.

