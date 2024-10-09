Mysteries of Johane Masowe Church

Spread the love

ARCHITECTURAL qualities of the Gospel of God Church International (1932) headquarters, nestled at the pinnacle of Radandadzi Hill, where the mummy of Baba Johane Masowe was buried, depict a religious body that has taken a new dimension in an ever-evolving world.

Gone are the days when it was merely a rendezvous of worship – the centre has morphed into an architectural marvel and spiritual innovation, where tradition harmoniously dances with invention, and the sacred and contemporary coalesce in breath-taking harmony.

Church founder, Baba Johane Masowe, born Shoniwa Masedza Tandi Moyo, was interred at this hospitable, dignified and gracious holy shrine in 1973.

The remarkable edifices redefine the worship experience, transcending time and space to glimpse the future of spiritual enlightenment.

The structures are, not just buildings, but beacons of faith, innovation and the limitless human spirit.

Thousands of pilgrims, scattered across the globe, converge at the shrine for their annual spiritual convention, albeit to pay homage (kukwira gomo) in honour of Baba Johane Masowe from September 23 to October 4.

They sing hymns, pray, listen to a sermon, and participate in both intricate, and rigorous religious rituals, and prophetic vetting, before entering the mausoleum to pay homage to their late church leader, and subsequently pick their blessings from Baba Johane Masowe.

On Monday, President Mnangagwa, delegated Defence Minister, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to commission one of the state-of-the-art edifices – a treasure house – worth thousands of dollars at the shrine.

Ironically, the imposing treasure house – which will be used to store things of value or worth to the church – stands opposite an expensively decorated and heavily armoured mausoleum housing Baba Johane’s mummy, enhancing the beauty and security around the holy shrine.

The holy shrine is a sacred area dedicated specifically to their venerated hero and martyr, Baba Johane, for it is here where he first had a vision for his apostolic sect, and was commissioned to convert lost souls to God.

President Mnangagwa pledged Government’s commitment to work with churches towards attaining national aspirations and Vision 2030.

“It is pleasing that as a God-fearing and loving nation, we always find time to fellowship together and renew our faith. At this important convention, we also take the opportunity to honour the work of the founder of the Gospel of God Church International (1932), our revered Baba Johane Masowe. He was both a Christian leader, and strong champion of Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development and political interests.

“He never shied away from confronting the challenges which our communities faced during the colonial era. He rejected imposition of foreign culture and theology that promoted white colonial supremacy. The episodes of arrests and persecutions among other hardships Baba Johane Masowe faced, did not deter him and his work in the ministry.

“I urge the church to not depart from the course laid out by Baba Johane Masowe. The rich accounts that chronicle his work present him as a courageous character driven by his beliefs and convictions to defend us the descendants of Munhumutapa against exploitation by the colonial system. It is commendable that the church continues to demonstrate consistency in upholding the legacy of Baba Johane Masowe.

“Allow me, therefore, to express my profound appreciation to the church for interceding and praying for our country. The Almighty God desires to see us, His people, living in perfect peace, unity and mutual harmony. Let us as a nation continue to draw inspiration from Psalms, Chapter 133, Verse 1 which says: “Behold how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity,’” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended the church for its commitment to contribute to modernising, industrialising and growing the economy.

“In singleness of purpose and working with the Second Republic, the church should continue to entrench these values across its congregants towards the collective good of our country. Together, let us make Zimbabwe strong. This is how we should honour our forbearers. Their sweat, suffering and blood during the protracted war of the liberation struggle resulted in us enjoying our independence, freedom and integrity as a nation. The arms of our revolutionary party, ZANU PF, and Government are wide open to collaborate with churches towards attaining our aspirations and Vision 2030. The time has come for the church, and all communities to take active roles in nation building,” he said.

Born Shoniwa Masedza Tandi Moyo, he changed his name to Baba Johane Masowe after the religious experience that catapulted him into an itinerant preaching ministry from 1932 until his death in 1973.

His commission came after spending 40 days in prayer on Radandadzi Hill, during which time he did not sleep, and survived only on wild honey.

A voice from a burning bush told him; “I have blessed you. Carry on with the good work. Tell the natives to throw away their witchcraft medicines, not to commit adultery or rape.”

The church equates his ordination to that of Moses, John the Baptist, and Jesus in spending time alone in the wilderness – hence the name Johane Masowe – meaning “John of the wilderness”.

After his death in Ndola, Zambia, in September 1973, Baba Johane Masowe’s his body was flown home for burial at the Gandanzara shrine.

His body was mummified, and buried in a mausoleum situated beneath a rock – Dombo Rezororo – under a Munzviru Tree that sprouted from a crack.

On the right side of the mausoleum or holy shrine is a rock that cracked leaving a mark that looks like an African map. The fracture allegedly fell exactly where Baba Johane’s casket was laid.

Dombo reZororo stands adjacent the mausoleum, which is fenced and surrounded by nicely tendered trees.

From the mausoleum is a terraced and tiled pathway going down to the imposing sisters’ quarters.

Every year on September 28, the pilgrims pay homage to Baba Johane Masowe by entering the holy shrine.

It is not free for all, one passes through gates manned by the church’s best prophets.

Those with dirty hands are turned away, and referred to a council of elders.

Sins that cannot be compromised on include adultery, witchcraft, rape, murder and theft.

It was Minister Muchinguri and her entourage, including the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, and journalists’ turn to enter the holy shrine.

The contingent met with stringent regulations.

“Take off your shoes,” was the first commandment.

All complied, and up they went!

As the mausoleum doors were being opened, a second directive was uttered, this time to the media, “You are not allowed to take pictures”.

Inside the shrine is a cement box housing a glass casket containing Baba Johane Masowe’s mummy.

Its interiors are covered in expensive interior décor (glittering white robes) – bought on special orders.

The shrine floor is furnished with a soft green carpet. Also inside is a watch, candle stands, lights, and huge picture frames of Baba Johane Masowe.

“This is where the Man of God, Baba Johane Masowe was interred,” said the church’s acting secretary general, Elder Erizara Nedewedzo, adding that a fence was erected to securitise the holy shrine during the peak of factional wrangles in the church in 1996.

The legitimate faction is headed by Sister Era Silver Tapera and is in charge of the shrine, while a breakaway rebel group led by Sister Dazi Dhliwayo is now

headquartered a stone’s away from the shrine, after its recent relocation from Odzi along Mutare-Harare Highway.

Factional wars often intensify in the run-up to September 23 to October 4, when the pilgrims congregate at the Gandanzara shrine.

Baba Johane Masowe’s son, one Magaga allegedly gained the notoriety of bulldozing his way into the shrine and attempted to steal his late father’s mummy in 1996.

He courted the wrath of the Sister Tapera’s faction after stealing a cross from the shrine, which he is said to be holding onto to date.

The Magaga faction remains banished from the shrine for as long as they have not surrendered back the cross, which bears sentimental significance to the holy shrine.

When the church split, only a precast wall had been erected around Radandadzi Hill, and through shear hard work, the remnant pooled financial and material resources together to construct a multi-million dollar sisters’ quarters, drilled boreholes, bought vehicles, tractors, farm equipment and cattle, among other properties.

They also built another shrine for Sister Maggie Matanhire – who died in 1994 after taking over the reins from Johane Masowe immediately after his death in 1973.

The locations have similarities – in-between the rocks, two pathways leading to them, and the only difference is that Sister Matanhire’s shrine has unique green environs and has modern touches of face bricks.

This shrine is not accessible to the church members – and the robes covering her mummy are not as expensive as those in Baba Johane Masowe’s shrine.

Sister Era Silver Tapera took over the church’s reins from Sister Matanhire.

“I want to thank President Mnangagwa for sending an emissary to open the treasure house built through the sweat of these congregants. We want to thank Government for addressing our request – allocating the church land to build a school, giving us a 400-hectare farm, and drilling boreholes to alleviate water challenges. We thank you for encouraging us to work hard, which is what Baba Johane Masowe taught us,” said Sister Tapera.

Sisters are another unusual feature of this Vapostori church.

The sisters, many of whom never marry and remain virgins for life, are devoted to prayer.

Since celibacy is highly unpopular in Africa, an obvious question is how this group of women arose within the Masowe community.

One explanation is that Shona spirit mediums sometimes require parents to devote their unmarried daughters to their service.

These girls were called “wives of Mwari,” who live in chastity during the time of their service.

Elder Cyria Chikanya once claimed that while in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Baba Johane Masowe began to organise the sisters to accompany him to pray and sing at church gatherings as his spiritual “wives” on the understanding that they should abstain from sex as an expression of their devotion and purity to God.

The sisters took on an increasingly symbolic value as the presence of God among them – with Baba Johane Masowe seeing himself as a Moses-figure leading his people to the Promised Land – while the sisters came in to resemble the ark of covenant.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the Masowe apostles is that women and the sisters are the main ceremonial figures though they are not allowed to preach, while men insist on preaching.

Women exercise certain important mystical powers and spiritual gifts that are exercised during healing ceremonies.

“The sisters are not supposed to be intimate with men for the rest of their lives. They should remain pure and take their virginity with them to the grave. Those among them who misbehave and indulge into abominable sexual encounters will be ex-communicated from the church and their families. When a former sister gets married, as long as their families are members of this church, they will not accept their roora because they would have been defiled,” said Elder Chikanya.

Male followers are characterised by their clean shaven heads and long beard, while women wear white dresses and doeks.

Apart from the need to shave the head and grow a beard for men, or to wear white dresses and headscarves for women, the Vapostori are a closed community.

Source: Manica Post