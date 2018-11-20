Mwonzora Dismisses Reports Of Fissures In MDC

MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has dismissed reports that he has fallen out of favour with president Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora is said to be mulling challenging Chamisa for the party presidency at the party congress slated for October next year. Speaking at the Alpha Media Conversations yesterday, Mwonzora said that it is normal for people to have minor differences but that there are no fissures within the party. He said

I want to assure all democratic lovers and agents for democracy that their party MDC is intact. The fact that we are intact does not mean that we are homogenous both physically and mentally. We may not see things the same way every time and that is to be expected, but there is one danger that people should be always on the look out for: people try to play one leader against the other and they use history to do that.