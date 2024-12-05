Mwonzora Demands Probe into Allegations of Politicised Food Aid Distribution

Spread the love

HARARE – Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has urged the government to investigate allegations of partisan food aid distribution in rural areas by ZANU PF officials.

Ruling party members are accused of sidelining opposition supporters in the allocation of drought relief aid, reportedly politicising assistance meant for all Zimbabweans.

“Almost every family in the rural areas has indicated that they require drought relief aid. Most of this aid is sourced from international donor organisations and is meant to benefit all Zimbabweans,” Mwonzora said.

He alleged that ZANU PF officials have been systematically excluding opposition supporters from food aid beneficiary lists, calling the practice “evil.”

El Nino-Induced Drought Worsens Crisis

Zimbabwe is facing severe food insecurity caused by an El Nino-induced drought, which has decimated crops and led to poor harvests. President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the drought a national disaster in April, prompting appeals for international assistance. Several countries and organisations have since provided food aid.

Despite this, concerns are growing over the fair distribution of relief. Mwonzora highlighted the urgency of addressing the issue, stressing that the drought has impacted citizens across the political divide.

“This drought has affected all people, regardless of their political affiliation. Our constitution guarantees that Zimbabweans must have food security. By denying opposition members food aid, ZANU PF is abrogating the fundamental rights of our people,” Mwonzora said.

Call for Government and Donor Action

Mwonzora called on the government to launch a thorough investigation into the allegations and hold those responsible accountable.

“The government, through the police, must step in and arrest all individuals interfering with the food aid program. Donor agencies must also independently ensure that the aid reaches all intended beneficiaries,” he added.

The politicisation of food aid has long been a contentious issue in Zimbabwe, with opposition parties and human rights groups repeatedly accusing the ruling party of using food assistance to bolster its political base.

As the food crisis deepens, pressure is mounting on the government to ensure equitable distribution of aid to alleviate hunger and uphold constitutional rights.

