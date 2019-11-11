Mwonzora car vandalised and nearly torched by Chamisa’s thugs

The car of Douglas Mwonzora, the former secretary-general of the opposition MDC led by Nelson Chamisa was over the weekend vandalised in an alleged clash between party supporters aligned to Chamisa and those who support him.

Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday, Mwonzora confirmed the incident which occurred during and after the party’s National Executive Council (Nec) meeting. He said:

All I can tell you is that my car was damaged … I can refer you to the spokesperson of the party, Daniel Molokele. I don’t know the people who damaged my car by name, apart from the fact that they are a bunch of cowards.

This comes after Mwonzora declared that despite renewed efforts by party stalwarts to have him ejected from the party, he was going nowhere.

Mwonzora who revealed his ambition to lead the party before pulling out of the presidential race in the run-up towards the party’s Congress recently dared party members who want him dismissed to “try it” saying that he was not going anywhere.

More: Daily News