Mwonzora accepts Chamisa’s junior position

Former MDC Secretary General Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora has accepted the junior position that was awarded to him by Nelson Chamisa after he lost the Secretary General position to Charlton Hwende.

Mwonzora was appointed Deputy Secretary for International Affairs which is led by Gladys Hlatswayo.

Mwonzora’s fortunes began to wane after there were rumours that he was a ZANU PF candidate sponsored to contest Nelson Chamisa during Congress.

Mwonzora refuted the allegations arguing that he is the longest serving member of the opposition.

Find Mwonzora’s acceptance speech below:

I Hon Douglas T.Mwonzora, do hereby accept the appointment given to me by the President Advocate Rev. Nelson Chamisa. Contrary to popular beliefs, after any election, those who are real leaders work with the winner to build up the people’s project.

I pleadge my total and unwavering support, to my Hon President and to values that he represents. We will be led by our Joshua, to the promised Land. I urge all my supporters to embrace and work with the People ‘s President. To the Zimbabweans, Let us join together to fight ZANU Pf and determine for ourselves a better future. Our President will be in the state house this year.

Victory is Certain !!!

Hon Douglas T. Mwonzora.