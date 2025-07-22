Mutsvangwa Warns Tagwirei Against ‘Buying’ ZANU PF Power: “That Money Will Turn Against You”

Spread the love

HARARE – ZANU PF spokesperson and war veterans’ leader Chris Mutsvangwa has delivered a scathing warning to controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, accusing him of attempting to use his vast wealth to buy influence within the ruling party’s highest structures.

Speaking at a closed-door meeting with provincial party officials on Sunday, Mutsvangwa reportedly cautioned Tagwirei against manoeuvring his way into the ZANU PF Central Committee using financial muscle and backdoor lobbying.

“That money will turn against you,” Mutsvangwa said bluntly. “I want to be very clear with you, because we know exactly where it comes from. It comes from here — the ZANU PF Headquarters. You must not think you can bribe your way into history.”

The statement, which sources say was met with murmurs of approval from some senior party figures, reflects deepening tensions within ZANU PF over Tagwirei’s growing political visibility. Despite not holding any formal position in the party, the fuel tycoon has become a powerful player behind the scenes, allegedly funding loyalty campaigns, land title deed distributions, and various grassroots programmes under the banner of development.

Tagwirei’s expanding influence has fuelled speculation that he is being groomed as a political proxy for President Emmerson Mnangagwa or, at the very least, that he represents the Mnangagwa family’s “Plan B” to retain power beyond 2028. Critics within the party see him as a destabilising force, undermining internal democratic processes and threatening the delicate factional balance that has kept ZANU PF intact since the 2017 coup.

“The Central Committee is not a marketplace,” Mutsvangwa reportedly added. “You don’t purchase liberation credentials. You don’t manufacture loyalty with banknotes. We built this party with sweat, with blood, and with sacrifice — not with fuel coupons and donations.”

WATCH | Chris Mutsvangwa has issued a strong warning to tenderpreneur Kudakwashe Tagwirei, telling him not to use money to try and buy his way into the ZANU PF Central Committee. “That money will turn against you. I want to be very clear with you, because we know exactly where… pic.twitter.com/5R4vvVg2Sv — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) July 22, 2025

Party insiders say this was not the first time senior leaders have raised concerns about Tagwirei’s role. According to sources, efforts to block his nomination into the Central Committee have been quietly coordinated by a group of veterans and hardliners determined to preserve the traditional ethos of the party.

“They see Tagwirei as a threat to the liberation legacy,” said one senior provincial member. “He didn’t go to war. He didn’t come through the structures. He just arrived with money and now he wants to direct the party.”

Observers say Mutsvangwa’s remarks also reflect broader concerns over the increasing influence of so-called tenderpreneurs — business elites who have enriched themselves through opaque state contracts and now seek to convert economic power into political authority. Tagwirei, often referred to as “Queen Bee” in political circles, has long been accused of being at the centre of Zimbabwe’s resource patronage system, particularly in the fuel and mining sectors.

While Tagwirei himself has remained silent on the matter, his allies insist he is committed to development and national unity. However, critics say his involvement in politically sensitive programmes like the land title deeds rollout — viewed by many as a vote-buying scheme — suggests deeper ambitions.

With the party already grappling with succession tensions, Mutsvangwa’s blunt public intervention signals a hardening stance against backdoor political entry by unelected elites. It also reaffirms the ideological fault line that continues to divide ZANU PF: between the liberation-era stalwarts who fought for power, and the post-independence capitalists who seek to inherit it.

Whether Tagwirei will heed the warning or push forward with his behind-the-scenes campaign remains unclear. But what is certain is that the internal power struggle within ZANU PF is far from over — and the battle lines are now drawn between old-guard veterans and new-money influence.