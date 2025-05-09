Mutsvangwa Warns Mnangagwa Critics as ZANU PF Succession Battles Intensify

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe – ZANU PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has issued a stern warning to critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, declaring that their days are numbered as the ruling party moves to consolidate its power amid growing internal tensions over succession.

Speaking during a party event, Mutsvangwa appeared to direct his remarks at Zimbabwean national Wellington Masiwa — widely known by his online moniker “Nyokayemabhunu” — who has in recent months emerged as a prominent critic of President Mnangagwa, often accusing him of presiding over a corrupt and divided party.

“Vana Nyokayemabhunu zvinenge zvatishateyi,” said Mutsvangwa, loosely translated as “We are done tolerating people like Nyokayemabhunu.” He added that no critic would be immune from the reach of the law, regardless of their location. “The long arm of the law will catch up with anyone, no matter their jurisdiction,” he warned.

Masiwa, who claims to have links both within and outside the ruling party, has aligned himself with former ZANU PF official Blessed Geza in a series of scathing attacks on the President’s leadership. Both men have accused Mnangagwa of betraying the values of the liberation struggle and centralising power in ways reminiscent of the Mugabe era.

WATCH | Chris Mutsvangwa slams Nyokayemabhunu and Blessed Geza 📹Rory Studios News, Facebook pic.twitter.com/WC4zwkWjYB — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) May 8, 2025

Their comments come at a time when ZANU PF is facing growing internal unrest, with various factions quietly jostling for influence in anticipation of a post-Mnangagwa era. Though the President has not indicated any plans to step down, some within the party believe he may not seek another term, while others are reportedly positioning themselves as potential successors.

Party insiders say the infighting has intensified in recent months, with provincial leaders, war veterans, and influential business figures all seeking to influence the direction of succession. Some believe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga remains a key contender, while others point to a younger generation of technocrats waiting in the wings.

Mutsvangwa’s remarks are seen as an attempt to reassert party discipline and send a clear message to dissenting voices — both inside and outside ZANU PF — that open criticism of Mnangagwa will not be tolerated.

As the ruling party continues to face economic pressures and increasing scrutiny over corruption, analysts warn that the battle for control of ZANU PF could have far-reaching implications for Zimbabwe’s political future.

