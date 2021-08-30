Mutsvangwa says Chamisa thrives on lies

ZANU-PF Women’s League chairperson Monica Mutsvangwa has singled out MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa as a liar who survives on dishing out falsehoods to tarnish Zimbabwe Government.

Mutsvangwa said the MDC Alliance uses misinformation as a strategy to gain political mileage while discrediting successful government programmes.

Speaking in Mutare on Sunday on the sidelines of a Women’s League Outreach Programme, Mutsvangwa said war veterans must not be distracted by falsehoods peddled by Chamisa.

“There are other people who are thrive on lying like Nelson Chamisa who went to Zambia and when asked about the government-led vaccination programme’s progress, he stated that government is not vaccinating people.

“He also lied that all the vaccines are donated. The country is buying vaccines to reach heard immunity. Already, US$100 million has been directed towards procurement of vaccines,” said Mutsvangwa.

She said President Mnangagwa must be credited for stabilising the economy, adding that he is always worried about the welfare of war veterans.

The remarks by Mutsvangwa, who is Information Minister, come just days after her husband and former Special Advisor to President Mnangagwa, Chris, accused Chamisa of causing the arrests of nine war veterans last Wednesday.

Nine liberation war veterans protested poor pensions at the offices of Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and were detained by police who threw them into cells for 30 hours. Police then made a stunning reversal and released the war vetetans without any charge.

Mutsvangwa then accused Chamisa and some police officers of colluding to embarrass Government using the war veterans.

Meanwhile, former war veterans chairperson Jabulani Sibanda has reportedly agreed to rejoin the Zanu-PF campaign trail ahead of the 2023 elections, according to the Daily News.

Sibanda, who tormented opposition supporters in Masvingo during the Robert Mugabe era, fell out with Mugabe’s wife Grace and was subsequently pushed out, developments which saw Mutsvangwa rising to take up leadership of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA).