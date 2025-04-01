Mutsvangwa Savages Geza as a ‘Drunkard, Daydreamin Junkie’

Spread the love

HARARE – ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, has publicly dismissed war veteran Blessed Geza as a “daydreamer,” accusing him of attempting to mislead Zimbabweans.

Mutsvangwa made these remarks during a ZANU PF press conference in Harare on Tuesday, reiterating that President Emmerson Mnangagwa remains firmly in control.

Mutsvangwa refuted any suggestions that Mnangagwa’s leadership is under threat. “President Mnangagwa has taken steps to address the challenges faced by minorities in Zimbabwe, including the marginalisation of war veterans,” he stated.

Referring to the March 31 anti-government protests, Mutsvangwa described efforts to challenge Mnangagwa’s authority as futile. “On March 31, 2025, a person was seen in a military uniform, attempting to present themselves as a saviour, but this was nothing more than a farce. Zimbabweans are not interested in such events,” he said.

Mutsvangwa also emphasised the country’s economic advancements, citing the government’s efforts to foster growth in the mining and industrial sectors. “New lithium plants and towns are being established, creating opportunities for job growth and instilling hope in the youth. The diaspora also sees promise in President Mnangagwa’s efforts. He is making significant contributions to the development of Zimbabwe,” he asserted.

Taking a direct swipe at Geza, Mutsvangwa questioned his credibility and influence. “People want confidence in a leader before they follow him, yet Geza expected people to follow him. Maybe it is those behind him who gave him courage. You cannot just wake up thinking you can change a government in Africa; things and systems have changed,” he remarked.

Mutsvangwa concluded his address with a firm declaration of Mnangagwa’s continued rule. “President Mnangagwa will continue to govern and rule Zimbabwe. Anarchy has been defeated and shamed. His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa remains in power, and power is with him,” he said.

The ongoing political tensions come amid rising opposition from war veterans who previously supported Mnangagwa but have now turned against him, accusing him of attempting to extend his rule beyond constitutional limits. The ruling ZANU PF party remains steadfast in its position, dismissing opposition efforts as baseless and ineffective.

