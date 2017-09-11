Mutsvangwa savages dodgy Doctor Sekeramayi

HARARE – Zimbabwe war veterans’ leader Christopher Mutsvangwa has warned Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi to stay out of the association affairs and warned that the veterans who have sustained the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front since 2000 will not back President Robert Mugabe next year.

According to Newsday, Mutsvangwa warned Sekeramayi that he could be slapped with a court order if meddles in the affairs of the veterans.

Sekeramayi who is ZANU-PF secretary or war veterans announced on Saturday that he is organising a special congress for war veterans to elect a new leadership.

Mutsvangwa and his executive were expelled from ZANU-PF but so far efforts to remove them from the leadership of association in favour of Mandi Chimene and Douglas Mlala have failed.

First Lady Grace Mugabe blasted the leaders of the war veterans- Mutsvangwa, Headman Moyo, Douglas Mahiya and Victor Matemadanda at the Bindura rally shouting down with them.

Mutsvangwa said the war veterans congress will be held in 2019 as scheduled and not anytime sooner.

The crucial harmonized elections are being held next year.

“The issue of holding an extraordinary elective congress of veterans association is not imminent and the association leadership are not cheap pushovers,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Even the President knows and understands the rule of law. This association is a private organisation just like ZANU- PF. It has its laws and regulations.

“Sekeramayi is the secretary for war veterans in the politburo, has no powers to decide over to the veterans association, but to advise. The leadership of this association will hold their congress in 2019, according to their constitution……

“Sekeramayi can go with his reviled G40, while ZNLWA goes with the people in 2018 elections. All other political figures are free to choose which side.” – The Insider