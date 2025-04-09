Mutsvangwa Rebukes Muswere Over Election Results Announcement

Spread the love

HARARE – ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has publicly reprimanded the Minister of Information and Publicity, Jenfan Muswere, over what he described as an unauthorised and premature announcement of internal party election results.

By Tina Musonza | April 8, 2025

The rebuke follows Muswere’s televised announcement of the Women’s League Provincial Election results for Manicaland on ZBC’s 8pm news bulletin on April 6, and in The Herald on April 7. The party has taken issue with the fact that these results were made public before being officially ratified by the ZANU PF leadership.

In an official statement dated 7 April 2025, addressed directly to Muswere, Mutsvangwa made it clear that the Ministry of Information and Publicity has no authority to speak on internal party matters without clearance from the ZANU PF Information Department.

“This announcement was irregular and intended to pre-empt the due electoral provisions and procedures of the Party,” reads the statement, which bears Mutsvangwa’s signature.

“The other motive was to upend standard internal consultations with the Party leadership in accordance with the Party constitution and tenets. Deriving out of all this, this announcement is thus deemed to be of no consequence.”

The statement further affirms that only the party’s Information Department, headed by Mutsvangwa, is the rightful and recognised mouthpiece of ZANU PF.

“The correct and proper position, once finalized, will be announced by this department, as the rightful Party mouthpiece, in due course,” the communique concludes.

While Muswere has yet to publicly respond to the reprimand, the incident has sparked renewed discussions about the blurred lines between government communication and party messaging in Zimbabwe’s ruling structures. Critics argue that the overlap creates confusion and undermines institutional clarity.

This latest internal clash comes at a time when ZANU PF is facing heightened scrutiny and internal friction amid a brewing political crisis, following the abrupt adjournment of Parliament amid impeachment fears directed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Political observers say Mutsvangwa’s sharp rebuke may also reflect broader factional tensions within the ruling party, as it navigates leadership challenges and looming electoral tests ahead of the 2028 general elections.

