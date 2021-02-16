Mutambara speaks about Chinese vaccine

Former Zimbabwean Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara says if the Chinese were in a proactive and empowering partnership with Harare, clinical trials should have been done on the Sinopharm vaccine against the virulent SA Covid-19 variant in Zimbabwe or SA to test its efficacy.

“We could have established the efficacy of the Chinese drug against the SA variant before roll-out, just as he South Africans did with respect to the Oxford one before rollout, although they were late into the process as well,” said Mutambara, a professor of robotics engineering.

“There was plenty of time to run trials of the Chinese vaccine on these variants in Zimbabwe. Why should we depend on data and trials from other jurisdictions?”