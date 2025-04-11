Information Minister Faces Backlash After Labeling Diaspora Critics as “Cyber Terrorists”

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, has ignited controversy following remarks on social media branding a significant portion of Zimbabwe’s diaspora community as “confusionists” and “cyber terrorists”.

In a post that has since sparked outrage, Muswere wrote: “99% plus of the confusionists and cyber terrorists are not even in Zimbabwe. Just unpatriotic, attention-seeking, angry, lonely criminals seeking validation and following. Social media can be harnessed for the good. Conspiracies will yield ZERO.”

The minister went on to dismiss those behind ghost social media accounts, accusing them of spreading falsehoods and attempting to destabilise the country from abroad.

Don’t get in the habit of labelling fellow country men and women you don’t agree with – sharply opposed to your government or your party as terrorist. It’s not nice. Many of us we had never even heard of you until recent years when you got foisted into politics, and became a… — Bla B (@bla_bidza) April 10, 2025

Amid mounting criticism, Muswere appeared to tone down his rhetoric in a follow-up tweet, stating:

“Part of the findings on cyber terrorists revealed the following: ghost accounts spewing vile do not have a Zimbabwean identity.”

However, the damage was already done. His comments drew sharp criticism from political analysts, human rights advocates, and ordinary Zimbabweans—both at home and abroad.

Prominent political analyst @bla_bidza fired back, warning against using the term “terrorist” to label fellow citizens with differing political views.

“Don’t get in the habit of labelling fellow country men and women you don’t agree with… It’s not nice. People don’t become terrorists just because they say stuff you don’t like.”

He went on to say that many Zimbabweans in the diaspora contribute meaningfully to national development and deserve respect, not vilification.

“Zimbabwe is our country; whether you like it or not. We have that primordial right,” he added.

Media expert Rashweat Mukundu also weighed in, suggesting that the toxic nature of Zimbabwe’s online discourse stems from the suppression of diverse voices in state-controlled mainstream media.

“My analysis is that you have closed out mainstream media, especially ZBC, to any other view. Allow diversity of voices on state media and you will quieten online spaces,” Mukundu said.

Muswere’s initial comments appear to be part of a broader government campaign targeting anonymous social media users who are critical of the state. He alleged that some individuals operate thousands of accounts, engaging in disinformation, theft, and intimidation.

Yet, he made a distinction later, acknowledging that “hardworking Zimbabweans in the diaspora are not cyber terrorists” and that many use social media positively, particularly for business and development.

Despite the clarification, observers say the Minister’s remarks reveal an increasingly hostile attitude toward diaspora voices, particularly those using digital platforms to demand accountability, transparency, and reform in Zimbabwe.

The diaspora community, which contributes billions in remittances annually, remains a critical part of Zimbabwe’s socio-economic fabric. Critics warn that alienating them with incendiary language could deepen polarisation and further erode trust between the government and its citizens—both at home and abroad.

