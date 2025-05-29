Murwira Heads to Hong Kong for High-Level Mediation Talks

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Hon. Prof. Dr. Amon Murwira departed Harare on Tuesday for Hong Kong, where he is scheduled to participate in the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMeD) meeting set for Thursday, 30 May 2025.

By Tina Musonza

Professor Murwira was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Zhou Ding. Upon arrival in Hong Kong, he was warmly received by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to China, Mrs Abigail Shonhiwa, and the country’s Consul General to Hong Kong, Mr Ellias Mutamba.

The IOMeD meeting, expected to attract delegations from nearly 60 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe, will also host representatives from approximately 20 international organisations, including the United Nations.

A key highlight of the gathering will be the signing ceremony for the IOMeD Convention, aimed at strengthening global cooperation on mediation as a peaceful means of resolving disputes.

The event will also feature a global symposium focused on advancing dialogue and frameworks in international mediation. Discussions are set to cover a wide range of issues, including inter-country conflict resolution, as well as the handling of international investment and commercial disputes.

Zimbabwe’s participation reaffirms its commitment to multilateral diplomacy and its engagement in international efforts to foster peace, stability, and cooperative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Like this: Like Loading...