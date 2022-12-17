Mupedzanhamo flea market reopens next week

Mupedzanhamo flea market in Mbare, Harare, is set to reopen during this festive season following Government’s intervention.

Probably Harare’s popular market, Mupedzanhamo has been closed for months following violent clashes instigated by CCC hooligans that led to the death of one Zanu PF member while several others were injured.

Our news crew yesterday visited the area and observed council workers clearing heaps of garbage that had accumulated in the working space and the surrounding environs.

Roads were still closed to motorists while a handful of traders could be seen engaging in cat and mouse chases with law enforcement agents that were assisting to restore sanity at the place.

In a statement yesterday, Permanent Secretary of Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Tafadzwa Muguti, said Mupedzanhamo flea market would be opened after proper renovations and upgrades as the Government was seized with the matter at the highest level.

“It is our hope that all procurement processes in the City of Harare run smoothly and urgently in order to address the much-needed renovations at Mupedzanhamo so the market can be reopened during this festive season.

“All tiers of Government namely, Central, provincial and local, have been incorporated into this whole of Government approach and are ably guided by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who chairs the Enhanced Cabinet Committee,” he said.

The Office of Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution has no involvement in the allocation of tables and registration of potential traders as perpetuated by misinformed and misguided personnel, said Mr Muguti.

“Ultimately the decision of how Mupedzanhamo shall operate rests with Cabinet through a whole Government approach which includes the property owners, City of Harare.

“We will continue to stand by our zero tolerance to corruption policy and support all our informal traders as a Government,” he said.

Traders were warned against paying money to rogue elements that are already collecting money in the name of their political parties.

“We are aware that others have already started collecting names of potential traders purporting to have such authority from their political parties and associations.

“No lists will be entertained, we plan to have each interested trader paying directly to authorities and registering on their own through laid down whole of Government protocols which will be announced soon,” said Mr Muguti.

Harare City Council chairperson of Small to Medium Enterprises committee, Councillor Denford Ngadziore, said the market was expected to be re-opened next Tuesday. – Herald

