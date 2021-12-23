Munenzwa luxury coach in fatal accident

A Johannesburg bound Munenzwa luxury coach was on Thursday involved in a fatal accident near Bubi.

According to a Facebook post by Munenzwa luxury coaches, the accident that resulted in the loss of lives was “due to a mechanical fault.”

“We are sad to announce that one of our joburg bound bus had an accident earlier today due to a mechanical fault we sympathise with those who lost their loved ones RIP and wish a speedy recovery to those that got injured *Go well Go traveller*”