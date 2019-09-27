News Ticker

Mugabe’s body moved to rural home ahead of weekend burial

September 27, 2019 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

The casket of former president Robert Mugabe is loaded by military officers into a vehicle as it departs after a state funeral at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. African heads of state and envoys gathered to attend a state funeral for Zimbabwe's founding president, Robert Mugabe, whose burial has been delayed for at least a month until a special mausoleum can be built for his remains. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

The remains of Zimbabwe’s ex-president Robert Mugabe who died early this month, have been moved from his Harare house to his rural village ahead of burial expected this weekend, his family said Friday.

The decision to bury Zimbabwe’s ex-president Robert Mugabe at his rural birth place came after weeks of wrangling between his family and the government

After weeks of wrangling between government and his family over the final resting place for the country’s founding leader, the Mugabes have opted to entomb him at his birth place and rural home, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) west of the capital Harare.

The body was moved by road on Thursday evening under police and military vehicles escort, according to a video clip shared on Twitter.

It was the second time it made its way back to Kutama village in Zvimba district where Mugabe was born 95 years ago.



