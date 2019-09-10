Mugabe was a Chief and Zvimba Chiefs have not told us where he will be buried

LEO Mugabe, a nephew to the late former President Robert Mugabe, has said his uncle was a traditional Chief who will only be buried according to tradition.

Leo added that fellow traditional Chiefs from Mugabe’s home area of Zvimba were yet to say where Mugabe will be buried.

Leo’s statement pours cold water on a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba through State-owned media that Mugabe was a national hero and would be buried at the National Heroe’s Acre in Harare on Sunday.

“Government has dispatched a charter plane which has left Harare today (Monday) at 9.00 am local time for Singapore. His body is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday at 3 p.m,” Leo Mugabe told Reuters.

Reports say Leo could not answer when asked where Mugabe would be buried, preferring to say the former President was a chief and would be buried according to customs of his tribe.

“Mugabe was a chief and he will be buried in accordance with tradition. The chiefs have not told us where he will be buried, so it is not clear yet. I also don’t know,” he said.

According to a schedule released to diplomatic missions by the information ministry, a funeral service will be held on Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.

Burial will be on Sunday, the statement said, but could not specify where he will be buried. — Zimbabwe Voice