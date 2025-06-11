Former Mugabe Minister Walter Mzembi Makes Surprise Return to Zimbabwe

Spread the love

HARARE – Former foreign affairs minister Walter Mzembi has returned to Zimbabwe for the first time since 2018, ending years of self-imposed exile that began amid corruption charges and claims of political persecution following the ouster of President Robert Mugabe.

Mzembi, 61, who also served as tourism minister under Mugabe, fled the country while on trial for allegedly converting state property to personal use. He initially cited a need for cancer treatment in South Africa, but later accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of targeting him for political reasons.

His return to Zimbabwe, reportedly facilitated by war veteran and Mnangagwa ally Phillip Chabata, included a discreet meeting with the president at State House in Harare on Wednesday morning, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Mzembi had been living in Zambia, and was a vocal supporter of Saviour Kasukuwere, another Mugabe-era minister who launched a presidential campaign from exile in South Africa in 2023, only to be barred by the courts.

A warrant for Mzembi’s arrest was issued in 2019 after he failed to appear in court on charges of misappropriating televisions worth US$2 million. The equipment had been procured for public viewing during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. At the time, the National Prosecuting Authority vowed to engage Interpol to secure his extradition, but it remains unclear whether any formal efforts were made.

His unannounced re-entry into the country, without immediate arrest or public explanation regarding the outstanding warrant, has raised eyebrows and speculation about possible political negotiations behind the scenes.

Neither Mzembi nor presidency spokesperson George Charamba responded to requests for comment.

Mzembi’s return is likely to be closely watched by other exiled former Mugabe loyalists scattered across the globe. Many remain wary of returning, fearing arrest or retribution under Mnangagwa’s administration, which has shown little tolerance for dissent within ZANU PF’s old guard.