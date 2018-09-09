Mugabe family grateful to Mnangagwa

The former first family has hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the Government support extended towards the burial of Gogo Idah Marufu — mother to former first lady, Mrs Grace Mugabe.

Gogo Marufu passed away on August 31st at Trauma Medical Centre in Borrowdale.

She was aged 86.

In his address to mourners at the burial at Marufu homestead in Chikomba, Mashonaland East Province, former President Mr Robert Mugabe said Government’s support was greatly appreciated.

“My wife has already thanked the Government, but let me also add my voice in thanking Government for the support they have rendered the family,” he said.

“We appreciate that help as it has gone a long way in our time of mourning.

“From what my wife told me, she is related to (Vice President) Dr (Constantino) Chiwenga, but it’s not only Dr Chiwenga, ED and his Government also stood with us during this difficult period of bereavement.”

Mr Mugabe said our culture encourages people to live in peace and harmony. He said people should learn to carry burdens together.

“We are one people regardless of our differences,” he said.

“When we attained independence, the will of the people was pushed forward so that people could live together in love, peace and harmony.”

Addressing mourners, Mrs Mugabe said they were comforted by the Government assistance.

“I thank you Gushungo, you managed to get here for my mother’s funeral. Your son (President) Mnangagwa has assisted us in mourning our mother, we are very comforted by that.

“I really appreciate that assistance. I hope you will find time to also thank him personally and the Government for their support,” she said.

Added Mrs Mugabe: “We had initially used our few resources but he urged us to put back that money into our pockets and took care of the funeral.

“May God bless you. Let us continue to be united as a family.”

Speaker after speaker spoke highly of the late Gogo Marufu whom they described as a unifier in the family.

The burial was attended by Zanu-PF Politburo member Dr Mike Bimha and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Joey Bimha.

Also in attendance at the burial was former minister Walter Chidhakwa, former principal director of State Residences Dr Innocent Tizora and traditional leaders, among others.

Gogo Marufu leaves behind three daughters, a son and several grandchildren.