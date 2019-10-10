‘Mugabe burried without most of his body parts’ – Report

In stranger than fiction new revelations, former first lady Grace Mugabe apparently performed bizarre rituals on the remains of her late husband, Robert Mugabe – and also barred close family members and other relatives from viewing his body when he was buried in Zvimba on September 29.

This followed Mugabe’s death from cancer at a top-notch Singaporean hospital on September 6, as well his body’s repatriation to Harare on September 11 – where it was surprisingly kept at the family’s Blue Roof mansion until two days before his burial at his rural home at Kutama Village.

Close Mugabe relatives who spoke to the Daily News this week disclosed that the illness, handling of the former president’s remains and his place of burial had been shrouded in superstition, with Grace also claiming that her late husband had ordered her never to leave his boy until his interment.

Some of Mugabe’s close relatives are even claiming that Grace may have tampered with the former president’s body ahead of his burial, after she chased away close family members and chiefs from the funeral wake.