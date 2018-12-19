Mugabe-affiliated Party Spokesperson Says The Motlanthe Commission Report Was Doctored

The spokesperson of the National Patriotic Front (NPF) Jealousy Mawaraire said that inconsistencies in the Motlanthe report shows that the final draft was changed by ZANU PF functionaries. Wrote Mawarire

The inconsistency of referring to “Advocate Nelson Chamisa” in the initial sections of the report, and “Mr Nelson Chamisa” in the later parts, is telling. How many reports were merged into “the report?”

Meanwhile, Mawarire said that the setting up of the Motlanthe Commission by President Emmerson Mnangagwa showed that he does not value human life. Writing on microblogging site Twitter, he said

It’s like setting up a commission to investigate circumstances surrounding dress codes of victims after school children are raped in the CBD. ED and his govt should value human life. They should simply have arrested the soldiers who killed innocent civilians, period!

Source: Pindula