Mudzuri Backed By Home Province In Fight With Chamisa Over MDC Presidency – Report

A report claims that embattled MDC Alliance vice president Elias Mudzuri has the full backing of his home province, Masvingo, in his tussle for the soul of the party with president Nelson Chamisa.

The MDC Masvingo provincial structures are said to be filled with Mudzuri supporters who are from Zaka district, where Mudzuri hails from. The provincial chairperson, James Gumbi also comes from Zaka.

A Mail and Telegraph source familiar with the internal dynamics of the MDC said

Last Sunday there was a meeting which was convened by Mudzuri’s personal assistant Silas Man’ono and it was attended by many people across the province who believe Mudzuri should be accorded a chance to contest Chamisa at the Congress as it is within his constitutional rights. These meetings are being done on regular basis at night and they are done by bitter people who think Chamisa is persecuting Mudzuri along factional grounds. Other members who attended the meeting were Mushonga of Zaka Central, Ndekere of Chivi South, Damba of Chivi North, Dumbu of Zaka West, Tichaona Chiminya, John Nyika and David Charirwe of Masvingo Urban who is being propped to be the faction’s provincial chairperson.

Contacted for comment, Gumbi, however, denied involvement in the alleged plot. He said

I do not know why people are saying bad things about vice president Mudzuri. He is our leader and is in good books with president Chamisa. We support that leadership and any meetings taking place are meant to unite the party and not tear it apart.

Mudzuri is allegedly working with Mwonzora to upstage Chamisa at next year’s October Congress.

Mwonzora is a firm believer of constitutionalism and it has made him so unpopular within the internal struggles. He, however, holds the power because his office controls the lower structures. As the secretary general, Mwonzora was supposed to write dismissal letters to all the members who stood as independent candidates during the July 30 polls but he has deliberately ignored that call. Mwonzora and Mudzuri are protecting those people and are going to rely on their support at the Congress.

Source: Pindula