Mthuli Ncube does not have spokesperson, Acie Lumumba’s Task Force not yet operational: Govt

The government through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has seemingly distanced Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube from his newly appointed Chairman of the Ministry of Finance’s Communications Taskforce Acie Lumumba, real name William Gerald Mutumanje.

The Information Ministry said that Ncube does not have spokesperson outside of the government and said that Lumumba’s appointment was yet to come into effect as the Minister was still formalising the requirements of the Civil Service Commission and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ), formerly the State Procurement Board (SPB).

In a statement on social media, the Ministry of Information said,

Minister of Finance, Hon @MthuliNcube would like to inform the public that he doesn’t have a spokesperson outside institutions of govt. Regarding the “Communications Taskforce”, he is yet to operationalise it as he is dealing with requirements of PRAZ & Civil Service Commission