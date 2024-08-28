Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi Inaugurates Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, Urges Stronger Economic Ties

Spread the love

HARARE – Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi officially inaugurated the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) in Harare on Tuesday, calling for enhanced economic cooperation between Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

In his keynote address, President Nyusi emphasized the importance of regional economic integration, highlighting the need for stronger trade relations between the two neighboring countries. “This event, which celebrates over a century of agricultural innovation, underscores the potential for deepening trade ties between our nations,” Nyusi stated.

Trade between Zimbabwe and Mozambique has been relatively modest in recent years. Zimbabwe’s primary exports to Mozambique include processed tobacco ($26.6 million), other minerals ($25 million), and ferroalloys ($22.6 million). However, Zimbabwe’s exports to Mozambique have declined significantly over the past five years, decreasing at an annualized rate of 11.3%, from a peak of $348 million in 2017 to $191 million in 2022.

Nyusi expressed Mozambique’s commitment to fostering economic collaboration and urged both nations to work together to maximize their resources for the benefit of their citizens. “Our determination to take ownership of resources for the benefit of our people prevails. We intend to continue cooperating by fostering collaboration between our two countries and generating wealth for the welfare of our people,” he said.

Recognizing the shared history of Mozambique and Zimbabwe, Nyusi noted that the two countries no longer have physical borders but rather “imaginary boundaries” rooted in the past. He emphasized the importance of transcending these historical divisions to unlock greater economic potential through closer cooperation.

Between 2018 and the first half of 2024, Mozambique’s exports to Zimbabwe amounted to approximately $890 million, while imports from Zimbabwe stood at around $161 million. Nyusi highlighted this trade imbalance as a clear indication of the need for improved economic collaboration.

The Mozambican President also outlined his country’s commitment to attracting investment, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, and resource management. “Our participation in this important exhibition reflects our intention to attract Zimbabwean and international investors,” Nyusi said, extending an invitation to business leaders to partner with Mozambique and explore new opportunities for growth and cooperation.

Nyusi’s remarks set the tone for the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, which serves as a platform for fostering regional economic ties and showcasing innovations in the agricultural sector.

