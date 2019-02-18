Moyo says Motlanthe Commission Report influenced Mnangagwa retirement of military Generals

In a major shakeup, Mnangagwa has replaced his Army aide-de-camp, Col Never Makuyana, with his security and Airforce officers. Mnangagwa is using the absence of Chiwenga, whose health has reportedly deteriorated, to ring out system-wide changes in the military!

Major General Sanyatwe, former Presidential Guard commander and plotter in Nov 2017 coup and 1 August 2018 massacre, was sidelined under COMMAND AGRICULTURE; ahead of the release of the Motlanthe Report. Mnangagwa wants him away to Tanzania as Ambassador, but he’s resisting due to his poor English!

The incoming Commander of the notorious Presidential Guard (PG) is Brigadier General Fidelis Mhonda, whose brutal role in the 2008 Army atrocities drew widespread condemnation. He’s to be deputized by Col Makuyana, Mnangagwa’s ditched aide de-camp!

Mnangagwa on Monday retired and reassigned four senior military officers to the Diplomatic Service in line with Government’s critical global engagement and re-engagement strategy.

In a statement today, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Major Generals Martin Chedondo, Douglas Nyikayaramba, Anselem N Sanyatwe and Air Vice Marshal Shebba Shumbayawonda are set to join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade pending finalisation of diplomatic consultations.

Government will release accreditation details for each of the four senior officers once various bilateral consultations are concluded.

“His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces thanks the four officers for serving their country with honour and dedication in the Defence Forces, and wish the successful careers in the Diplomatic Service,” reads the statement.