Moyo says Chiwenga and Mnangagwa are doomed

Former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo, who has become a pain in the neck for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration through is tweets, today said the administration is doomed to fail as the month of November is sacred in Zimbabwe and anything done in that month is doomed to fail.

“In Zimbabwe November is sacred. Anything with spirituality done in the month is doomed. It’s the #NovemberCurse. You ignore it only at your peril. A marriage in November fails; or worse happens. Smith’s 11 November UDI failed. So, the 15 November coup of Chiwenga & Ed is doomed!” he tweeted.

Moyo, who has gained 51 000 followers since the military intervention on 15 November though he is no longer tweeting as much as he used to, however, got a backlash from some of his followers.

“Failure because the nutty professor is scheming? You must be hallucinating changamire. Muchadzoka ndebvu dzachena kunge hupfu,” responded Cde Never Maswerasei.

Jones Musara wrote: “He is a doomed fugitive and family deserter who wrongly thinks the fate of the nation is tied to his doomed fate!”

“Ngaatiudza zvakaitika kuna Zanele aregere kuswerotisembura pano,” Cde Never Maswerasei tweeted again.

THEOPHILUS CHANCELLOR RUSIKE backed Moyo saying: “It seems like we are heading nowhere with this what they call New Era,” to which Jones Musara responded: “Its you individually heading nowhere!”

Moyo is one of the most wanted G40 members and has so far refused to disclose his whereabouts except that he is on twitter.

Latest reports claim that he is in Malawi and may appear on the British Broadcasting Corporation tomorrow morning.

Source: Insider