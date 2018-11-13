Motlanthe Commission seeks video footage from international media

The Commission of Inquiry into the post election violence has requested for video footage of the August 1 violence from international media organisations.

In a letter directed to the Permanent Secretary of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, the commission requested the Ministry to assist in obtaining the video footages from ITV, eNCA, Aljazeera and SABC.

The letter indicated that the Commission will be grateful if the video footages are availed by the 19th of November, 2018.

The 7-member Commission of Inquiry, which is chaired by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, is busy gathering evidence before presenting a report to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.