Motlanthe Commission Danced Naked In The Dark With smoke And Mirrors – Jonathan Moyo

Former Minister for Higher and Tertiary Education Jonathan Moyo has chided the Motlanthe Commission for lacking the courage to deal fairly with the August 1 shootings probe.

Six people were shot and killed while more than thirty-five others were injured when soldiers opened fire on protestors in Central Harare. The international outcry over the incident forced President Mnangagwa to set up a Commission of Inquiry to look into the circumstances leading to the shooting of the civilians.

The Commission was set up on September 19 and its report was presented to the public by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on December 18.

In a series of posts on microblogging site Twitter, Moyo wrote

Notwithstanding the antics by Motlanthe’s Commission to dance naked in the dark with smoke and mirrors; and notwithstanding its convoluted terms of reference, only two key questions need factual answers: (a) who are the soldiers that killed civilians and (b) who deployed them? WHO DEPLOYED THE SOLDIERS? The Commission had no stomach to bluntly say it was MNANGAGWA. The finding that Mnangagwa deployed the soldiers is significant in two respects: (a) Clearly, Mnangagwa lied in August that he did not know who had deployed the soldiers. This is egregious. (b) Responsibility and accountability for what the soldiers did are with Mnangagwa. WHO KILLED AND INJURED CIVILIANS? The Commission’s finding on a balance of probabilities from all the evidence is that the deaths of six (6) people and the injuries sustained by thirty five (35) others arose from the actions of the Military and Police. P. 48 of Report! Regarding the causes of death and injury of civilians on 1 Aug, the Report says on p. 40: The Commission has NOT RECEIVED ANY CONCRETE EVIDENCE THAT ANY PERSON other than the Army and Police used guns during the protests on 1 August 2018. This

puts paid to Vanguard crap!

Source: Pindula