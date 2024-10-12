Mother-in-law teams up with daughter to bash son-in-law

Spread the love

A Bulawayo man who was dragged to court for verbally abusing his wife told the court that his wife and mother-in-law teamed up to beat him up for allegedly failing to take care of his child.

Elizabeth Mike from Queens Park East suburb, who was strapping a little child on her back, told the court that her husband, Thomas Bonde, insults her and does not respect her mother. She went a gear up and revealed that Bonde does not want to take care of their child.

Mike told the court that whenever she requests money for the upkeep of the child her husband would tell her to look for a job and to take care of the child on her own.

“He does not want to give me money for the upkeep of the child and he beats me up in the presence of people and insults me labelling me a lazy person while he is the one who stopped me from working,” she said.

However, Bonde dropped the bombshell saying his wife and his mother-in-law teamed up to beat him.

“She is lying and the truth is not in her. She is the one who joins hands with her mother to beat me up whenever we are involved in a fierce argument.

“I have made several reports at Queens Park Police Station,” he said.

Mike fired back saying: “He is lying Your Worship. When he shouted at me and threatened to destroy our household property, my mother came out of the bedroom to reprimand him, he then insulted her saying “ngezikhewu” (you have missing teeth).”

He added: “Your Worship, I’m not opposed to her application of a protection order but may this honourable court assure me that she and my mother-in-law would not assault me again.”

The presiding magistrate, Challenge Mahembe, granted the couple a reciprocal order. The order prescribes that the pair should not verbally and physically abuse each other. The order is valid for five years.