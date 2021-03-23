More MDC activists flocking to Zanu PF – Chinamasa

Zanu PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has claimed that his party is inundated with applications from MDC Alliance members seeking to join the ruling party after realising that the opposition party had reached a dead end.

Chinamasa made the remarks on Sunday at Rukweza, Makoni South constituency where he was the guest of honour at the official handover of 44 bicycles to Nyazura Police Station by Makoni South MP Misheck Mataranyika through the assistance of Nyaradzo Group.

The funeral company also marked its 20 years of providing service to Zimbabwe by hosting a 20km marathon event in Makoni South.

The event was attended by Nyaradzo group boss Phillip Mataranyika, Zanu PF Makoni district co-ordination committee chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa, and Zanu PF Manicaland women’s league boss Happiness Nyakuedzwa, among others

“The real reason for us to assemble here (Rukweza) is to advance the cause of development, and development needs peace, tranquillity, political stability, security, law and order,” Chinamasa said.

“At the moment, we are receiving applications from several MDC Alliance members seeking to join our party and we are overwhelmed, and some of those members are doing it for the first time, while others are re-joining because they have been previously Zanu PF members,” he said.

In the last few weeks, a number of top MDC Alliance executives including former senators Lillian Timveous and James Makore defected to the ruling Zanu PF.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere described Chinamasa’s utterances as “theatrics”, adding that the alleged defections were a sideshow meant to distract people from issues of bad governance that Zanu PF was presiding over.

“The regime continues to neglect matters of governance, but is fixated with the abuse of State institutions in its toxic attempt to create a one-party State. The MDC Alliance remains unshaken by the few who have chosen to pursue politics of the stomach.

“As highlighted by Chamisa recently, Zanu PF is very comfortable with spent forces whose energy has been sapped. The party is unmoved. The people know who their leaders are. Political power lies in the people,” Mahere said.