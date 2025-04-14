Mohadi Reportedly Set to Retire Amid Health Concerns

Spread the love

HARARE – Rumours are gaining traction in Zimbabwe’s political circles that Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s long-anticipated retirement may have finally been approved by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, following persistent concerns over his health.

Highly placed sources within government corridors revealed that Mohadi, 74, has for months been lobbying for a dignified exit from public office, citing deteriorating health. The Vice President, who has served in the post since 2017, has reportedly struggled with recurrent health issues that have hindered his ability to fully perform his official duties.

Though no official statement has been released by the Office of the President and Cabinet, insiders suggest that President Mnangagwa recently gave the green light for Mohadi’s request to step down, paving the way for a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

“The Vice President has been unwell for some time, and it has affected his work schedule. He has expressed the desire to retire, and the President is believed to have agreed in principle,” a senior government official who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Zimbabwe Mail.

Mohadi’s public appearances have become increasingly rare in recent months, fuelling speculation over his condition. He was notably absent from several key national events, including the Independence Day celebrations and recent ZANU PF Politburo meetings.

If confirmed, Mohadi’s departure could trigger significant shifts within the ruling ZANU PF hierarchy, particularly as the party looks to consolidate power ahead of future elections. Analysts say the decision could also open the door for the elevation of younger leaders within the party ranks.

“His exit would not only mark the end of an era but could also signal the beginning of a generational shift in the leadership structure,” said political analyst Dr Pedzisai Marufu. “This is an opportunity for the President to re-energise his team with fresh minds while balancing political loyalties.”

Mohadi, a veteran of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, has had a long and complex career in government, having previously served as Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Defence, among other roles. He was reappointed as Vice President in 2021 after briefly stepping down in 2021 amid a scandal involving leaked audio recordings.

As the nation awaits official confirmation, the potential retirement of one of Zimbabwe’s top leaders adds another layer of intrigue to the country’s already tense political landscape.

