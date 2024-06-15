Mohadi Dispels Health Rumours Amid Public Concerns

Spread the love

Gwanda, Zimbabwe – Vice President Kembo Mohadi (74) has addressed circulating rumours regarding his health, insisting that he remains in good health despite the challenges of old age.

Mohadi made these remarks last Friday during a visit to his alma mater, Manama High School in Gwanda South, where he was donating laptops and sports equipment. The Vice President had to pause his speech due to a severe coughing fit, prompting him to request water, which raised concerns about his well-being.

“I am not sick, but I am getting old; that’s why I drink water a lot,” Mohadi clarified, appearing visibly tired and pale throughout the event.

During his address, Mohadi highlighted the historical significance of Manama High School in the liberation struggle and expressed dismay over the deteriorating condition of some of its facilities.

“Manama High School stands shoulder high to all other institutions in this country because it contributed immensely to the liberation struggle. It is very sentimental for us to be here, and it is equally depressing to see that some of the structures here need a lot of touch-up,” he remarked.

Zanu-PF’s director of information, Farai Marapira, dismissed concerns over Mohadi’s health, stating, “We are confident of all our leaders’ health. We are not worried about rumours circulating and we are focused on the economy and our mandate to the people of Zimbabwe. We will not be moved by public opinion. This is being done by those who were elected but are not focused on their roles and want to tarnish our leaders. As Zanu-PF, we remain focused on the economy.”

Despite these assurances, an anonymous analyst suggested that Mohadi’s health is indeed a concern and that he may be reluctant to resign to maintain his influence.

“He will obviously not step down because that will be the end of his power and influence. He wants to hold on to his post in every way possible. He keeps a busy schedule when he should give his body ample time to recuperate and rest. What worries me the most is that youth are blindly following these ailing men and will rule when they are also old,” the analyst said.

Former CCC president Nelson Chamisa also weighed in, advocating for a culture of resting and retiring rather than continuing in office until one’s health fails. “People should have a culture of resting and retiring and not perpetuate a culture of collapsing and dying in office,” Chamisa stated.

Mohadi’s health has been under scrutiny since October last year when he allegedly collapsed during the Gutu West parliamentary by-election launch. Reports also indicate that he had a similar incident at the University of Zimbabwe during an Africa Day public lecture, where he struggled to stand and had to complete his speech while seated. The recent incident at Manama High School marks the third such occurrence, intensifying public debate about his ability to fulfill his duties.

Source – The Mirror

